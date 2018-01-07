Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday January 7th, 2018

The deaths has occurred of Kathleen Traynor, Parnell Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 7th January 2018. Kathleen beloved daughter of the late Owen and Annie Traynor and sister of Phylis Kinney and the late Patrick, Eugene, Monica, and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.50am to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 1am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Daly, “Woodlawn” Sandylane, Blackrock, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 6th January 2018. John, beloved husband of the late Betty (née Lynch) and son of the late Patrick and Mairin, dear father of Maureen, Raymond, Fr Martin SM, Anne, Maurice, Kenneth and Barbara, brother of Rose, Mary, Margaret and the late Raymond, Rita and Ben, granddad of Daniel, Blaithin, Oisín, Donnchadh, Jane, Harry and Callum. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, son in law Gerry, daughter in law Justine, Barbara’s partner Gary, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm on Monday with removal at 6.30pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for evening prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm, followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery. House Strictly Private.

Family Flowers only. Donations to St. Vincent de Paul. Collection box in the church.

The death has occurred of Patrick O’Connor, Mountain View, Dundalk

Peacefully, in Louth County Hospital. 6th January 2018. P.J. beloved husband of Monica and dear father of Brian, Catherine, Patrick, Gerard and Barry brother of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Edouard Rabbat, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Fiona and Michelle, sister Lilly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his son Patrick’s home, 14 Priorland Gardens, Dublin Road, from 2pm until 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Palliative Care, Louth County Hospital.

The death has occurred of Owen Joseph Quinn PC Barronstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of the late Rose (née McMahon) and dear father of Raymond and Deborah (Kelly). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren Niamh, Aoife and Robert Kelly and Conall and Dearbhaile Quinn, daughter-in-law Jane, son-in-law Richy, sister-in-law Bridget Brosnan, his relatives and many friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.20am, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes, Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Joseph Rudden Greenacres, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Minnie (nee Keenan) and dear brother of Maureen, Eileen, Dessie, Eugene, Jimmy and the late Gussie. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 4pm-7pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.20am, to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Lordship Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

The death has occurred of Thomas Curley, Oakland Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved son of Briege and Tom and dear brother of Siobhán, Debbie and Danny. Predeceased by his step-brother David. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, sisters, brother, fiancée Anne Marie, son Dean, his relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home, 31 Oakland Park, from 7pm on Friday. Service for family and friends on Saturday at 11am in the family home. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Tiglin Residential Centre c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes

The death has occurred of Margaret Fergus (nee Eaton) of Park Drive, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Predeceased by her daughter Mary, parents Bill and Theresa, brother Eddie, Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Jim, John, Peter and Liam, daughters Margaret, Anne and Sheila, brother John, sister Lilly, sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 8pm Saturday and Sunday, Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.