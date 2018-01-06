This rather strange looking vehicle was spotted out on Carlingford Lough today

An ASV (autonomous surface vehicle) or USV (Unmanned surface vehicle), which is a vehicle that operate on the surface of the water without a crew, was spotted on Carlingford Lough today.

According to the good folk of The Carlingford Lough and Cooley Peninsula Facebook page, the remotely controlled vehicle can be controlled by an operator located on land or on board another vessel.

"They can be used for videoing sea beds and photography as as search missions going forward.

"This one was being tested today by a local company", they added.

Hat Tip to The Carlingford Lough and Cooley Peninsula Facebook page for the photo.