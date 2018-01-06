One lucky Louth punter made a BIG return on an €8 bet

BoyleSports stated that a lucky Louth Lotto punter hit the jackpot on Friday, seeing a combined windfall of €17,108 scooped.

The first, most profitable punter placed their Lotto bets in one of BoyleSports' County Louth shops on the Daily Millions Plus lunchtime draw.

They had a €2 accumulator on the four numbers 10, 20, 30 and 39 to be drawn from 6 numbers, which returned €7,502 and a €3 accumulator on the same four numbers to be drawn from 7 numbers which returned €4,803.

Their luck didn’t stop their however, as they also had a €3 accumulator on 3, 10, 10 and 30 to be drawn from 7 numbers, which returned an added €4,803, bringing their total winnings up to an astonishing €17,108.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented “The Louth punter split up €8 into three different bets and scooped an amazing €17,108 as a result of their savvy selections. We want to congratulate the Wee County native and wish them all the best with their winnings.”