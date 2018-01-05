Met Éireann's weekend weather forecast

Met Éireann has warned that the country is set to experience sub-zero conditions this weekend, with overnight lows hitting -4 degrees.

Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells, but temperatures will struggle to climb over six degrees during the afternoon. Winds will be mainly light to moderate over land, southwesterly in direction for the most part but becoming variable in direction later.

Tonight will start out dry with clear spells, but showers will develop overnight, turning wintry on hills and mountains. Temperatures will fall to between zero and minus 2 degrees and light northeast winds will become moderate to fresh by morning.

Saturday will bring further showers at first, but it will become dry and clear later. Winds will be fresh northeasterly in direction and will be strong all along the coast making it feel extra cold with temperatures in the afternoon of just 3 to 6 degrees.

Saturday night will turn extremely cold with temperatures possibly dipping as low as -4 degrees. Sunday will also be a cold and fresh day with night time temperatures once again expected to dip below zero.

The overnight frost will make driving conditions hazardous over the weekend and motorists and pedestrians are being advised of slippery roads and footpaths.

