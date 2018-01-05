Gardai search water at Seatown, Dundalk for weapons used in attack
The Garda Water Unit and Diving Section was spotted at the scene of one of Wednesday's attacks
Gardai search through the river for a weapon beside the Windmill Bar, Seatown
Gardai have been spotted dredging through the water beside the Windmill Pub this morning as part of their ongoing investigations into three attacks carried out on Wednesday, January 3.
The attacker passed through Seatown at
A second man, a 23-year-old male from Faughart, with a fence pole, beside the Windmill pub.
It is believed that Garda Water Unit and Diving Section were searching for weapons in the water.
Enquires are continuing internationally as the investigation develops.
Two mobile phones are said to be a key part of the investigation.
Gardai are also searching for evidence at a semi-derelict house on the corner of Avenue Road and the Inner Link Road, where the suspect is believed to have been squatting prior to the attacks.
It is believed the suspect was sheltering in some shed buildings at the rear of the vacant house.
A statement released by Gardai earlier this week said: "
"At this time, we can find no established link to indicate that this tragedy is terrorist related. However, enquires are continuing internationally as the investigation develops."
