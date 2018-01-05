Deaths in Dundalk - Friday January 5th, 2018

The death has occurred of Thomas Curley of Oakland Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved son of Briege and Tom and dear brother of Siobhán, Debbie and Danny. Predeceased by his step-brother David. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, sisters, brother, fiancée Anne Marie, son Dean, his relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Angela Osafu Aigbodion of The Crescent, Dundalk

Suddenly after a short illness in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Angela will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Jeremiah, sons, daughters, family, friends her large circle of Health Care colleagues and all who knew and loved her, also the congregation at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Miracle Land, Castletown Road, Dundalk.

Service of songs will take place on Saturday 6th January at 6pm in The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Miracle-land, Castletown Road, Dundalk.

Funeral service will take place on Monday 8th January at 1pm in Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk, thereafter walking to St. Patrick’s Cemetery arriving for burial at 2pm. Family flowers only. Enquiries to The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Miracle-land, Castletown Road. 0429328484, 0879806684 or Dixons Funeral Home - 042 9334240.

The death has occurred of Patricia Stewart (née Nolan) of Villas 2 Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her daughter Siobhan and father Kevin. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Peter, daughters Nicola and Catriona, mother May, sisters Cathrine and Mary, brothers Kevin, Michael and John, mother in-law Bridget, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Villas Two Muirhevnamor from Friday morning 11am to 9pm, Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace