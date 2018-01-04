Mohamed Morei charged with murder in Dundalk appears before court

AN 18-year-old man called Mohamed Morei has been charged with murder and appeared at a special sitting of Dundalk Court District Court this evening.

Morei, whose nationality has not yet been confirmed, was brought to Dundalk District Court in handcuffs shortly before 7pm in relation to yesterday's attack which left one man dead and two injured.

The court heard that the accused was arrested at The Crescent, Dundalk at 4.31pm today and was charged at 5.20pm.

He was cautioned and made no reply. An interpreter was present. The court heard that there is an issue with his nationality.

An application was made to remand the accused in custody. The judge granted the application and the man has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday morning next, January 11, 2018 by live video link at 10am.

The judge directed that all appropriate psychiatric and medical treatment be made available to the accused.