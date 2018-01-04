'Track issue' north of Dundalk causes bus transfer for rail users
Transport issue
Iarnrod Eireann are reporting on their Twitter account this evening that bus transfers are in place for its northbound and southbound Enterprise service due to a problem with the tracks.
Bus transfer services are in operation from Dundalk to Newry for Northbound Enterprise services due to track issue north of Dundalk.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 4, 2018
