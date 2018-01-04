Dundalk Library hosting free de-stressing adult colouring sessions until January 20

Louth County Library is hosting a Mindfulness Colouring Station for adults in Dundalk Library until January 20.

The de-stressing sessions are taking place as part of the First Fortnight Festival which aims to challenge mental health prejudice through art therapy.

First Fortnight is a two-week mental health arts festival that being staged in Dublin and venues nationwide since 2009.

A post on Louth County Libraries Facebook page said: "Colouring pages and pencils will be provided in the Library until January 20th so make sure to come in and relax.

"First Fortnight was created to challenge mental health prejudice through art therapy with mindfulness colouring being one of the many great ways to relieve stress."

As part of the First Fortnight festival another event, called Inside Out, will be held in Creative Spark, on Thursday January 11 at 12pm .

Organisers for the Creative Spark: "Everyone is invited to bring their art and creativity out of the home or studio and into the community. All art forms are welcome including painting, poetry, sculpture, photography, singing/songwriting, and dance."

Visit www.firstfortnight.ie/ for more details on events happening throughout the country.