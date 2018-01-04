Breaking: Bad crash on the main Armagh Dundalk Road

THERE are reports of a bad crash on the main Armagh to Dundalk Road this evening at Lurgankeel, Kilcurry in north Louth.

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution and are being diverted to Dungooley Road. It is believed the incident occurred earlier this afternoon at around 4.45pm.

The emergency services - fire brigade and ambulance - are in attendance at the crash scene. One person is said to have been ejected from a vehicle involved in the crash.

It is understood to have been a two car vehicle collision near the border. The road has been closed and lights have been set up for emergency services to attend to the scene.

More to follow.