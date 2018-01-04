FREE Christmas tree disposal service for Dundalk area

It's that time of year again when you need to dispose of your Christmas tree.

However, Blackrock Tidy Towns, in partnership with Pelican Promotions, will be running it's hugely popular - and free Christmas Tree Recycling event again this year.

They will shred your tree and use the chippings in the park in Blackrock - AND - they'll even collect it from you, if you want.

The Christmas tree shredding facility will be in operation from 11am until 3pm this Saturday (January 6th) at the Community Centre on Sandy Lane in Blackrock.

Further information about the collection facility in association with Pelican Promotions will be announced shortly.