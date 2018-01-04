The search to find Texaco's Children's Art Competition winner for 2018 has begun

Calling out to all budding artists – Texaco is searching for the best young artists in the country.

Entries for this year's Texaco Children’s Art Competition are now being accepted until Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

The winners will be announced in mid-April and prizes will be given out in May.

Last year, 17-year-old Dundalk student, Nathan Morgan, who attends St. Brigid's Special Needs School received a 'Special Merit Award' for his entry.

And in 2016, Déaghlan McGovern (7), from St. Malachy’s Boys National School, Cara Pilbeam (13), from St. Vincent’s Secondary School, and Ella Taylor (6), from Scoil Mhuire na nGael were all winners in the high profile art competition.

The art competition is now in its 64th year and is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.



Details are available through Texaco service stations and online at www.texacochildrensart.com