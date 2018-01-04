Two Dundalk schools set to teach brand new Leaving Cert subject

St Vincent's Secondary School and Post Primary School will be part of a group of only 40 schools around the country to teach a new subject for Leaving Certificate students.

Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton has announced that Computer Science will be part of the Leaving Cert curriculum from September 2018.

The first students to sit the exam will do so in 2020.

The announcement is part of the STEM strategy and Action Plan for Education, which aims to make Ireland the best education and training service in Europe by 2026.

As part of the subject, students will be taught computational thinking, they will also learn about programming languages.

Creative design and analysing computational problems will also be part of the subject.

Speaking at the announcement, , Minister Bruton said: "There is a digital revolution taking place which is having a transformative effect on our economy, workplace, and lifestyle. In order to be the best in Europe, our education system must respond to these changes.

"The introduction of this new subject will teach our young people flexible, solution orientated thinking."