Dundalk attack victim (22) discharged from hospital

DUNDALK man Cian Murphy who was injured in yesterday's attack has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, the Dundalk Democrat can reveal.

The Democrat has also learned that the 23-year-old man who suffered a head injury at Seatown after he was hit with a fencing post is from Faughart.

The owner of Smyth's Life Pharmacy Anne McEntegart helped to treat the 23-year-old when he sought assistance minutes after the attack took place.

“At around 9.35am a young 23-year-old covered in blood entered the pharmacy. He was in the store for 40 minutes,” said Anne.

He told staff that he needed help and they acted quickly to stop the bleeding and immediately called an ambulance.

“He was able to tell us that he had been assaulted so we called the guards and they responded very quickly,” said Anne.

“There was a trail of blood from the door and at that point myself and another colleague took him through to the consultation room because we were afraid he would collapse.

“There was a lot of blood. At that stage he got quite upset and looked like he was going in to shock. He couldn't remember his mother's number but he was able to give us his mobile.”

Above: Cian Murphy, aged 22, from the Red Barn's Road area in Dundalk

Anne added: “We rang his mother and she came very quickly and was here before the ambulance. He was able to walk out to the ambulance but he was taken away in it to be treated.

“I can't praise the gardaí enough. They don't get enough recognition. We are very lucky they acted so quickly. The whole town is going in to shock today after what happened.”