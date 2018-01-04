Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday January 4th, 2018

The death has occurred of Patricia Stewart (née Nolan) of Villas 2 Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her daughter Siobhan and father Kevin. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Peter, daughters Nicola and Catriona, mother May, sisters Cathrine and Mary, brothers Kevin, Michael and John, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Roy Truesdale of Killencoole, Readypenny, Dundalk

Peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital. 3rd January 2018. Roy, beloved husband of Evelyn (née Price) and dear father of Robert, Jan and Lynn, grandad of Hannah, Amy, Tom, Joel, Luke, Timothy, Samuel, Ciara, and Aoife and friend to many. Deeply missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Veit Koch and Peter Bryans, daughter-in-law Hilda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 7pm on Friday. Funeral Service on Saturday, 6th January, 2018 at 11.30am in Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Jocelyn Street. Burial afterwards in St. Paul’s Churchyard, Heynestown.

The death has occurred of Seamus Tumilty of St. Oliver's Park, Carlingford

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Esther, daughters Cynthia, Martina and Sharon, sons Seamus, Mark and Gavin, sons-in-law Brendan, Jimmy and Francis, daughter-in-law Patrice, also Julie and Wilma. His grandchildren Rebecca, James, Gareth, Lee, Emma, Jason, Colin, Daniel, Liam, Oisin and Eric, great grandchildren Chloe, Caiden, Rowan, Keeley, Jessica and Kacie, sisters Maura and Bernie, brother Aidan, sister-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law Seamus, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5:00pm Thursday evening. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.15am to St Michael's Church, Carlingford arriving for Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace