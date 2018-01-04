REPORT: Local man injured in Dundalk attack named

The name of one of the men injured during yesterday morning's stabbing attack on the Inner relief Road in Dundalk has been named.

The Irish Times state that Cian Murphy, who is a staff member of National Tile Ltd on the Coes Road, was one of those injured during the rampage.

Mr Murphy is a media student at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

According to the store's manager, Mr Murphy was doing "okay" following a telephone call with him afterwards.