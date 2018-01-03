Gardai have recovered one weapon in Dundalk attack

GARDAI have recovered one of the weapons used in an attack in Dundalk which left one man dead and two others injured, according to Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan.

The media briefing given by Chief Superintendent Mangan took place at 3pm at Dundalk Garda Station. It was attended by Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan, Superintendent Gerard Curley, and Detective Inspector Pat Marry.

Chief Superintendent Mangan told the media present that a Japanese male was found in an “unresponsive state” after being stabbed on the Avenue Road.

The 24-year-old Japanese man was attacked while on his way to work at approximately 9am this morning. It is believed the fatally wounded man was working at National Pen.

A second man, who is Irish, was stabbed on the Coe's Road shortly afterwards. A third male, who is also Irish, was attacked with a fencing post at Seatown Place.

It is thought the attacks were “random” and “unprovoked” but gardai said they are also investigating a possible terror-link. A motive for the attack has yet to be established.

The 18-year-old Egyptian suspect is being detained at Dundalk Garda Station for questioning and can be held for 24 hours. The suspect has been in Ireland since January 1, 2018.

Gardai in Dundalk are being assisted by national and local units. Chief Superintendent Mangan praised people in Dundalk for coming forward with information relating to the attacks.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400 or to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.