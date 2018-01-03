DUNDALK ATTACKS: What we know so far

GARDA STATEMENT 5pm : Witness Appeal

A witness appeal issued by Gardai this evening revealed the deceased man is a Japanese national aged 24 years, who had been living in Ireland for the last year. A post-mortem of the victim's body is currently taking place in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The Garda statement said: "Gardaí have arrested an 18-year-old male, an Egyptian National, in connection with the fatal stabbing that occurred in Avenue Road, Dundalk shortly before 9a.m. this morning.

"He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and being held at Dundalk Garda station. The deceased man, is a Japanese National 24 years who had been living in Ireland for the last year. The post-mortem is currently taking place in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

"Gardai are appealing for any persons that were in the Avenue Road area shortly before 9a.m. this morning, or on Coes Road or Seatown Place areas or the Inner Relief Road of Dundalk between 8.30a.m. and 9.40a.m. to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388471 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

ATTACK TIMELINE

10am – Gardaí say they are at the scene of a 'serious incident' on the Avenue Road

A section of the Avenue Road near Medebawn is cordoned off by Gardai and an ambulance is on the scene. Reports circulate about a 'serious incident'.

10.30am – One person believed to be dead

The Avenue Road has been sealed off and traffic is being diverted. According to reports on Today FM, it is believed one person may be dead after an incident which occurred shortly before 9am this morning.



There are unconfirmed reports that other people have been injured. Armed gardai are at the scene as part of a large garda presence. A man has reportedly been arrested in the area.



A Garda says they are in the “early stages of an investigation” and that it's “too early to comment further” on the nature of the incident.



11.30am - Three scenes around Dundalk being investigated as part of 'stabbing'

Gardai say they are preserving three scenes for technical examination – the Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown. A man, whose age is unknown, is pronounced dead at the scene.



11.45am - Forensics team attending scene of fatal stabbing in Dundalk

A forensics team arrives to examine the scene of the fatal stabbing on the Avenue Road, Dundalk.

Residents in the Avenue Road area express their shock saying: “I can't believe this has happened. It's like something you read about in the papers that happens somewhere else." Gardai appeal for witnesses.



12.05pm – Suspect believed to be from the Middle East

Reports circulate that the man who carried out the stabbings is from the Middle East. He is detained in Dundalk Garda Station. It's understood that the male victim, who was pronounced dead, was from Asia. It is believed gardai confronted and disarmed the attacker when they were called to the scene.

12:09pm - Two other people injured in morning attack

Gardaí confirm that two other people have been injured in the attack. The other victims, who are believed to be Irish, were subsequently stabbed or assaulted nearby but the extent of their injuries are not known.



12.16pm – Sniffer dogs arrive at the scene

Two sniffer dogs are brought in to examine the scene on the Avenue Road.



12.20pm- Eyewitness describes the scene on the Avenue Road as horrific

A Dundalk man who was working in the Avenue Road area this morning tells The Dundalk Democrat the scene is "horrific”.

The man says: "I realised something serious had happened. The scene was horrific. The man who was stabbed was in a bad way."



12:44pm - Dundalk Gardai praised for bravery

Dundalk Gardai are praised for their bravery after they disarmed the crazed knifeman who killed one and injured two more in the attack.

RTE reports that Gardai were called to the scene where they confronted and disarmed the attacker.



1:00 pm – Attacker was armed with a knife and an iron bar and injured two people on the Inner Relief Road before fatally stabbing a man on the Avenue Road

It has been reported that the attacker was armed with a knife and an iron bar and that the two injured men were struck with the bar along the Inner Relief Road, before the third man was fatally stabbed on the Avenue Road.

1:05pm - Garda Press Office announce media briefing about murder

The Garda Press Office confirm that they will hold a media briefing at 3pm regarding the stabbing incidents.



1:09pm - Gardai try to establish a motive for the stabbings

Gardai say they are trying to establish a motive for the stabbings and are trying to determine if the victims knew the attacker each other or if it was a random attack.



2pm - Suspect revealed as Egyptian, not Syrian

The suspect in the fatal Dundalk stabbing is Egyptian not Syrian as widely reported. It's understood he came to Ireland recently.