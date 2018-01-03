DUNDALK ATTACKS: What we know so far
The scene at the Avenue Road this morning
GARDA STATEMENT
A witness appeal issued by Gardai this evening revealed the deceased man is a Japanese national aged 24 years, who had been living in Ireland for the last year. A post-mortem of the victim's body is currently taking place in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.
The Garda statement said: "Gardaí have arrested an 18-year-old male, an Egyptian National, in connection with the fatal stabbing that occurred
"He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and being held at Dundalk Garda station. The deceased
"Gardai are appealing for any persons that were in the Avenue Road area shortly before
ATTACK TIMELINE
A section of the Avenue Road near Medebawn is cordoned off by Gardai and an ambulance is on the scene. Reports circulate about a 'serious incident'.
10.30am – One person believed to be dead
The Avenue Road has been sealed off and traffic is being diverted. According to reports on Today FM, it is believed one person may be dead after an incident which occurred shortly before
There are unconfirmed reports that other people have been injured. Armed gardai are at the scene as part of a large garda presence. A man has reportedly been arrested in the area.
A Garda says they are in the “early stages of an investigation” and that it's “too early to comment further” on the nature of the incident.
11.30am - Three scenes around Dundalk being investigated as part of 'stabbing'
Gardai say they are preserving three scenes for technical examination – the Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown. A man, whose age is unknown, is pronounced dead at the scene.
11.45am - Forensics team attending scene of fatal stabbing in Dundalk
A forensics team arrives to examine the scene of the fatal stabbing on the Avenue Road, Dundalk.
Residents in the Avenue Road area express their shock saying: “I can't believe this has happened. It's like something you read about in the papers that happens somewhere else." Gardai appeal for witnesses.
12.05pm – Suspect believed to be from the Middle East
Reports circulate that the man who carried out the stabbings is from the Middle East. He is detained in Dundalk Garda Station. It's understood that the male victim, who was pronounced dead, was from Asia. It is believed gardai confronted and disarmed the attacker when they were called to the scene.
Gardaí
12.16pm – Sniffer dogs arrive at the scene
Two sniffer dogs are brought in to examine the scene on the Avenue Road.
12.20pm- Eyewitness describes the scene on the Avenue Road as horrific
A Dundalk man who was working in the Avenue Road area this morning tells The Dundalk Democrat the scene is "horrific”.
The man says: "I
Dundalk Gardai are praised for their bravery after they disarmed the crazed knifeman who killed one and injured two more in the attack.
RTE reports that Gardai were called to the scene where they confronted and disarmed the attacker.
1:00 pm – Attacker was armed with a knife and an iron bar and injured two people on the Inner Relief Road before fatally stabbing a man on the Avenue Road
It has been reported that the attacker was armed with a knife and an iron bar and that the two injured men were struck with the bar along the Inner Relief
The Garda Press Office
Gardai say they are trying to establish a motive for the stabbings and are trying to determine if the victims knew the attacker each other or if it was a random attack.
The suspect in the fatal Dundalk stabbing is Egyptian not Syrian as widely reported. It's understood he came to Ireland recently.
Gardai state that the attack began on the Avenue Road shortly before
