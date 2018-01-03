Job creation up 5% in Louth during 2017 by Enterprise Ireland backed companies

There has been a 5% increase in job creation in Co. Louth from Enterprise Ireland backed companies in 2017.

A new report revealed that 6,121 people are now employed by companies supported by the agency in Louth.

Every region in Ireland recorded job increases – 64% of which were created outside of Dublin.

The job increases occurred despite uncertainty Irish businesses faced in 2017 in the context of Brexit.

And a total of 19,000 jobs have been created across Ireland by companies supported by Enterprise Ireland during 2017.

Construction, life sciences, and engineering sectors delivered largest jobs increases.

Job creation was evenly spread across the country, with every county seeing job increases. Two thirds (64%) of the new jobs created were outside of Dublin. The West, Mid-West and North West saw the largest level of increases at 7% in 2017.



Enterprise Ireland attributes the strong performances by Irish businesses to “the continuing growth of an entrepreneurial climate for start-ups, allied to strong jobs growth in the Construction (8% increase), Engineering (8% increase), Lifesciences (8% increase), Digital Technology (6% increase), Electronics (6% increase), Food (4% increase) and ICT sectors (5% increase).”