Fatal stabbing suspect detained at Dundalk Garda Station

THE suspect in a fatal stabbing incident on the Avenue Road, Dundalk is being detained at Dundalk Garda Station. It is believed he is originally from the Middle East.

He is being detained for questioning and can be held for 24 hours. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.It is also understood that the male victim (age unknown) who has been pronounced dead is from Asia.

The serious incident occurred this morning shortly before 9am. Two others were injured in the stabbing incident. It is believed gardai confronted and disarmed the attacker when they were called to the scene.