BREAKING: Three scenes around Dundalk being investigated as part of 'stabbing'

Gardai in Dundalk are currently preserving three scenes for technical examination, Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown.

Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident in Dundalk shortly before 9am this morning, 3rd January 2018.

Fatal stabbing report

A man (age unknown) has been pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of other people have also been injured in this incident but their injuries are unknown at present. One man has been arrested and is currently detained in Dundalk Garda Station.

No further details are available at present.





