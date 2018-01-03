Dundalk artists invited to share creative works at Creative Sparks mental health awareness event

A national festival aimed at challenging mental health stigma is coming to Louth this month.

First Fortnight is a two-week mental health arts festival that being staged in Dublin and venues nationwide since 2009.

As part of the festival, a free event will be held at Creative Spark. Head along to the Marshes Upper arts venue on Thursday, January 11 at 12pm to take part in Inside Out: Inspire Wellbeing & Creative Spark.

At this event festival organisers say: "Everyone is invited to bring their art and creativity out of

the home or studio and into the community. All artforms are welcome including painting, poetry, sculpture, photography, singing/songwriting and dance."

The event description also says: "Inspire Wellbeing facilitators and participants of Creative Sparks Art will feature as the Exchange Artists Group in this interactive community exhibition space."

Festival organisers say they are staging arts events in the hope that they will provoke discussion around mental health and end the stigma that can prevent people from seeking help when they most need it.

Please note that whilst this event is FREE, booking is necessary by telephone or email. Please visit www.creativespark.ie or www.inspirewellbeing.org. You can also call 042 938 5720 to book or email: hello@creativespark.ie