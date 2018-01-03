Dundalk artists invited to share creative works at Creative Sparks mental health awareness event
The event is part of the First Fortnight festival which fights stigma against mental health
A national festival aimed at challenging mental health stigma is coming to Louth this month.
First Fortnight is a two-week mental health arts festival that being staged in Dublin and venues nationwide since 2009.
The event description also says: "Inspire Wellbeing facilitators and participants of Creative Sparks Art will feature as the Exchange Artists Group in this interactive community exhibition space."
Please note that whilst this event is FREE, booking is necessary by telephone or email. Please visit www.creativespark.ie or www.inspirewellbeing.org. You can also call 042 938 5720 to book or email: hello@creativespark.ie
