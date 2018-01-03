REPORT: 'Incident' on Avenue Road in Dundalk this morning
Picture from the scene on the Avenue Road this morning
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death in Dundalk - more here
According to reports, a section of the Avenue Road near Medebawn has been cordoned off by Gardai this morning and an ambulance is on the scene, following what is being reported as an 'incident'.
It is reported that four garda squad cars are attending the scene.
The road will be blocked for a while this morning.
More as we have it.
