REPORT: 'Incident' on Avenue Road in Dundalk this morning

Local Transport

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

REPORT: 'Incident' on Avenue Road in Dundalk this morning

Picture from the scene on the Avenue Road this morning

UPDATE: Man stabbed to death in Dundalk - more here

According to reports, a section of the Avenue Road near Medebawn has been cordoned off by Gardai this morning and an ambulance is on the scene, following what is being reported as an 'incident'.

It is reported that four garda squad cars are attending the scene.

The road will be blocked for a while this morning.

More as we have it.