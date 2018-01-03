Dundalk 'just' manages to retain ‘Clean’ status in litter survey

The latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter shows that although Dundalk is 'Clean' to European Norms, it is in the bottom half of the ranking of 40 towns and cities, in 29th position.

According to the group Dundalk has work to do.

“Dundalk just manages to retain ‘Clean’ status but it is some time since it has challenged for the number one spot in the rankings. Some of the top ranking sites surveyed included Dundalk Grammar School, The Recycle Facility and Clanbrassil Street – the southern end of Clanbrassil Street looked very well after extensive ‘works’ which have taken place, and there was a complete absence of litter in the area surveyed.

"Some of the moderately littered sites could easily get the top litter grade with a little extra care and attention e.g. Dundalk Train Station and Dundalk Institute of Technology.”

Elsewhere in Louth Drogheda is also classified clean, but is near the bottom of the rankings in 24th place.

“A slight slip on the previous survey, but Drogheda is Clean to European Norms. There were four top ranking sites, with the remainder all moderately littered (i.e. no seriously littered sites). The presentation of West Street was much improved and deserving of the top litter grade.

"All of the approach and link roads were moderately littered. With a little extra care and attention at the trolley bays in Lidl it could get the top litter grade – the previously littered shrubbery areas have been cleaned up. The Recycle Facility at Trinity Street Car Park had a wide variety of litter.”



An Taisce surveyed 25 towns and 15 city areas on behalf of IBAL. Of these, none was judged to be a litter blackspot, and only one, Galvone in Limerick, was designated as “seriously littered”. 88% of towns were deemed clean, a slight improvement on the previous year, with 40% adjudged to be cleaner than the European average. In contrast, city areas occupied 6 of the bottom 7 places in the rankings.

According to the survey, 2017 saw falls in the prevalence of fast food wrappers, plastic bottles and dog fouling. Chewing gum, cigarette butts and cans continue to be major sources of litter.