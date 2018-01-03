Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday January 3rd, 2018

The death has occurred of Gerry Duggan of Runnymede, Carrick Road, Dundalk

Suddenly at home on 1st January 2018. Gerry, beloved husband of Mary (née Feerick), and dear father of David, Jennifer and Ivan, and loving grandfather to Michael and Izzy and brother of the late Kitty, Pat, and Tony. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, sons-in-law Craig and Ronan, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren, sisters Chrissie, Loretta, Helen and Margaret, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. House Private at all other times.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Kearney (née Hernon) of 3 St Oliver's Park, Kilsaran

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Mary, beloved wife of Brendan and loving mother of Bernadette (Kelly), Paddy, Bernard, Pauline, Martin, David, Colm and Paul. Predeceased by her brother Oliver (Kinahan) and sisters Christina (Kinahan) and Patricia (Meehan). Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sisters Alice (Ellis), Peggy (Smyth) and Ann (Crosby), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Drogheda from 2pm until 6pm on Wednesday evening. Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer from 3pm until 9pm on Thursday evening. Removal on Friday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Funeral Home private on Friday morning

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Fintan Lennon of Thomastown, Carrick Road, Dundalk

Formerly of Thomastown, Carrick Road, Dundalk after a short illness in Roxburghe House, Aberdeen surrounded by his family on December 18th 2017.

Loving husband of Liz (Elizabeth), beloved Dad of Traci, Ciara, Tania, Molly, Leah and Grandad to Maarten, Teagan and Lucie. Dearly beloved son of Briege and the late Patsy, loving brother of Martina Poole, Michael, Brendan, Danny and predeceased by his sisters Patricia and Tracy.

He will be sadly missed by all his family, brother-in-law Conor, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral service 11am on January 5th Turriff, followed by burial afterwards.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) of Whitemill, Faughart, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of the nurses and staff of Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of John, Dara, Eunan, Enda and Pádraic. Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Annie, brothers Peter and John, sisters Bella and Mary, grandson Rowan. Brighid will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers Leo and Padraig, son-in-law Austin, daughters-in-law, Cathy, Caroline and Sarah, Pádraic's fiancé Ciaran, brother-in-law George, sisters-in-law Maeve, Briege, Isobel and Annette, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Whitemill Faughart from Tuesday night 7pm to 9pm and from 12 noon on Wednesday with recitation of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning driving to Saint Brigid's Church Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

House Private on Thursday Morning.

No Flowers by Family Request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.