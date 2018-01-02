REPORT: Tree down on Dundalk road as Storm Eleanor hits

UPDATE - 9.25pm:

The tree blocking the Armagh Road at Kilcurry has been cleared.

There are reports of lots of debris on the Carrick Road, with "lots of big bits of trees/bushes down" and one car stopped on the straight coming up to the Knockbridge crossroads.

There are reports of a tree down at Kingswood on the Blackrock Road in Dundalk this evening, as Storm Eleanor hits the town.

Motorists are advised to drive with due caution in the area as the tree is hard to see.

There are also reports of a tree having been blown down onto the Carrick Road about one mile outside Dundalk.

Outside Carrickmacross a large tree branch near the Shirley Arms Estate is partially covering the Kingscourt bound side of the road.

A large tree is down coming From Ardee after Maplestown bridge. It is on the bend of the road.

The power is believed to have gone out in Dromiskin.

A tree is blocking the Armagh Road at Kilcurry School.

A telephone post is "teetering over" just past Barleycorn on Armagh Road.

There are reports that a large tree branch has fallen on the Tallanstown to Louth Village Road.

On the Omeath to Newry main road there is a tree down blocking the entire road.