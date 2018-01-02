Lights celebration of award-winning Dundalk writer

An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk will be lit up this Women's Christmas (January 6th, at 12pm and 1pm), celebrating the work of Jaki McCarrick.

It will be part of a nationwide event titled 'Illuminate Herstory' which is a new annual global light festival celebrating women and equality.

Jaki, originally from Dundalk, is an award-winnng writer of prose, poetry and plays. There will by a number of images projected with original design by An Táin Arts Centre's 2017 visual artist in residence, Roseann Berrill.

Jaki's most recent play, Belfast Girls, developed at the National Theatre Studio, London, was shortlisted for the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and the 2014 BBC Tony Doyle Award. Her story collection, The Scattering, was published in 2013 by Seren Books and was shortlisted for the 2014 Edge Hill Prize.