Christmas buskathon organisers raise €2,200 for Dundalk Simon and say they'll be back next year

The organisers of a Christmas buskathon raised over €2,200 for Dundalk Simon Community and say they're keen to make the event into an annual tradition.

Dundalk Buskathon For Simon saw nearly twenty independent local musicians band together to raise money to help the homeless at Christmas.

Helping out at the buskathon

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, one of the organisers Joey Edwards said:

"The buskathon was a great success, we raised over €2,200 for the Dundalk Simon community."

"Myself and Tony Langan talked about doing something like this in the past but didn't know how to go about it, but since there is a such a good music community in Dundalk and everyone was so willing to get involved, it turned into just a great day of music and fundraising."

And the buskathon organisers were bowled over with the response they received from Dundalk people.

"People seemed to be taking their lunch breaks to come check it out, and folks would stop and chat about it and their opinions on the homelessness crisis in Ireland," Joey said,

"People were very generous, and it is something myself, Tony and the local music community want to turn into an annual tradition."