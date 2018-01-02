It could be you: Check your National Lotto Results for Saturday, December 30

Have you checked your numbers for Saturday nights €2.5 million Lotto jackpot yet?

The numbers drawn on Saturday 30 December 2017 were 2, 8, 14, 18, 39, 44. The bonus number was 16.

The Lotto Plus One draw numbers were 2, 13, 14, 33, 39, 44 and bonus 20.

And the Lotto Plus Two draw numbers were 22, 32, 38, 39, 42, 45 and bonus 44.

A Euromillions draw will take place this evening, Tuesday January 2, for an estimated jackpot of a whopping €17million.

A National Lottery spokesperson revealed that no winners have come forward for any of the prizes yet.