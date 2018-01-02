Order of Malta bring the Christmas cheer to Dundalk

IT was a busy festive period for Dundalk Order of Malta which started on Sunday, December 17 when the community care section of the unit made their annual visit to St Oliver Plunkett Community Hospital on the Dublin Road with Santa to visit all the residents.

They where joined by local musicians Shane and Roddy McCollum who played the guitar and sang Christmas songs while doing the rounds. This tradition had been going on for over 50 years. Every resident gets a visit and a present from Santa and some even posed for pictures with Santa and his helpers.

The following day, the cadet unit (aged ten to 16) donated shoe boxes full of goods to the Simon Community Shoebox Appeal. Eighteen boxes in total were filled with the essentials and donated to the Simon Community by the Cadet unit who have been doing this for the past few years.

On Christmas Day members of the Order of Malta Dundalk unit took time out of their day to ensure other people got to enjoy their Christmas with family members.

A total of 20 hours were clocked up by seven members who took one person from Louth County Hospital and four people from Dealgan house nursing home to their family’s homes all over Dundalk and Blackrock to have dinner and spend Christmas Day with their families.

This means a lot to the people, and the members out that day could sense the happiness and excitement.

Dundalk Order Of Malta would like to thank all of its members for their work and the time they gave during 2017. It hopes to see them all back in 2018.

New members are always welcome and people wishing to join can contact Dundalk Order of Malta with the following methods:

Facebook: Order Of Malta Ireland - Ambulance Corps Dundalk

Email: dundalk@orderofmalta.ie

Phone: 087 9356381 or 087 9371272