Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday January 2nd, 2018

The death has occurred of Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) of Whitemill, Faughart, Dundalk

Formerly of Cleengort, Glenties, Co. Donegal, Peacefully in the love and tender care of the nurses and staff of Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of John, Dara, Eunan, Enda and Pádraic. Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Annie, brothers Peter and John, sisters Bella and Mary, grandson Rowan, Brighid will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers Leo and Padraig, son-in-law Austin, daughters-in-law, Cathy, Caroline and Sarah, Pádraic fiance Ciaran, brother-in-law George, sisters-in-law Maeve, Briege, Isobel and Annette, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Thomas K Commins of Mullenstown, Ardee

Peacefully at St Joseph's Hospital Ardee. Sadly missed by his loving wife Winnie, son Thomas, daughter in law Tracey, grandsons Alan, TJ and Alex, granddaughters Rachel and Chloe, Hailey and Emmam extended family, relations and friends.

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Mullameelan, Ardee on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30am on foot to The Church of The Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery, Dunleer. {Family Flowers Only} Donations if desired to Saint Joseph's Hospital, Ardee.

May He Rest In Peace