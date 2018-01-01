Status ORANGE wind warning for Louth as Storm Eleanor set to hit

Local Weather

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Status ORANGE wind warning for Louth as Storm Eleanor set to hit
Louth has been hit with a Status Orange wind warning by Met Eireann as Storm Eleanor approaches tomorrow.
 
The warning for the Wee County comes into effect from 5pm tomorrow until 10pm. 
 
According to Met Eireann:
 
"Storm Eleanor will quickly move across the country tomorrow evening and tomorrow night. West to southwest winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, with damaging gusts are expected."