Deaths in Dundalk - Monday January 1st, 2018

The death has occurred of Mary Hamill (née Mc Geough) of Hillcrest, Newtown, Knockbridge

Mary, beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of Sean, grandmother of Caroline, Lisa, and Tracy, great grandmother of Adele, Emmy, Sam, Jason, Alex and Sam. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter in law Marina, and grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home from 2pm on Monday, with removal at 5.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for evening prayer at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of John Breen of Greenlane, Pepperstown, Ardee

Peacefully and deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John will repose at Finlay's Funeral Home on Monday from 2pm with removal at 6:30pm to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery, Churchtown.

May He Rest In Peace