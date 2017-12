Joe.ie has named Pearse Og hurler Andrew McCrave as the 'hardiest GAA player' in Louth as part of its end of year nationwide round-up of the game's toughest in the land.

In an imagined face-off of each county's hardest men, McCrave came in in 28th place.

Here's what they said about the Dundalk man:

"The 2016 Louth hurler of the year fancied his chances. His county fancied his chances. He'd been working hard in the gym in the build-up.

"He'd even got a few tattoos. The tough man look was nailed. He didn't fare too badly, but the might of the other heavyweights overwhelmed the Wee county rep."