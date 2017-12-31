New Years Eve to forget for this reckless driver in Dundalk

Gardai in Dundalk pulled over the irresponsible driver of this car on the M1 today.
 
The driver was on the phone at the time the Gardai pulled them. But not only that, they had no NCT, insurance or tax either.
 
Gardai seized the car and a prosecution will follow.
 
A New Years to remember for this reckless driver.