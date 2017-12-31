Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday December 31st, 2017

The death has occurred of John Breen, Greenlane, Pepperstown, Ardee.

Peacefully and deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John will repose at Finlay's Funeral Home on Monday from 2pm with removal at 6:30pm to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

The Death has occurred of John James (JJ) Cahill of 50 Sliabh Breagh, Ardee and formally of Drumavaddy, Carrickaboy, Co Cavan.

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Frances. Sadly missed by his Daughters Annette, Yvonne and Sinead, Sons Seamus and Sean, Sons-in law, drandchildren, Greatgradchildren, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.

Reposing at his residence today 6pm to 9pm and Monday 1pm to 9pm

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to the Church of The Nativity of Our Lady Ardee, arriving for 11am Mass.

Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

The death has occured of Peter Farrell of Ratoath Manor Nursing Home and late of Stephenstown, Knockbridge.

Peacefully, at Ratoath Manor. Sadly missed by all his family and Paula.

Reposing at Ratoath Manor from 4pm until 8pm on Sunday (New Years Eve). Funeral Mass on Monday (New Years Day) at 11am in Ratoath Manor Nursing Home followed by burial in Knockbridge Cemetery.