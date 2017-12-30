Deaths in Dundalk - Saturday December 30th, 2017

The death has occurred of Nora Casey, Mullenstown, Ardee

Predeceased by her grand-daughter Stephanie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, son Thomas, daughters Mary and Debbie, sister Theresa, brother Maurice, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Mickey, grandchildren Edel, Louise, Kelly, Thomas, Alan, Michelle, Sabrina and Ronan, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 9.15 am to St. Cathrine's Church, Ballapousta, arriving for Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Graham of The Cottage, Lower Shore, Drummallagh, Omeath

Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home. Dearest husband of Anne and beloved son of the late Anne Graham and his loving uncle.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday December 31st 2017, at 9.15 am for 10 am Requiem Mass in The Church of St. Laurance, Omeath.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Tony will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, cousins and entire family circle and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.