MET EIREANN: Snow and ice weather warning for Louth

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow snow-ice warning for Louth with snow and sleet expected on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

It is expected to turn to rain later.

The warning also covers Connacht, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, and Meath.

The warning is valid from 10pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday morning.

This comes after this morning's orange status weather warning for the Wee County.