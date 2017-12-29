Tributes pour in for 'inspirational' Blackrock dad-of-one Jonathan Wogan, who died in Thailand kitesurfing accident

Tribute messages have poured in for Jonathan Wogan, a 43-year-old from Blackrock who died in a tragic kitesurfing accident in Thailand last week.

The Blackrock man drowned after his control line became entangled whilst he was kitesurfing at the beach near Soi Hua Hin in Thailand on December 20.

Mr. Wogan had been living in Thailand for a number of years with his wife Zulee and their daughter Mila, who is believed to be just a few months old.

Following the news of his untimely death, friends of Mr. Wogan in his adopted home of Thailand recalled the Louth man's kind nature as they posted tribute messages on Facebook.



One said: "Jonathan always carried a smile, a friendly hello, a sweet joke to cheer me up. A lad of genuine character and values.”



Another one of Mr. Wogan's pals posted: “You will be missed, Jonathan. From heaven, you, and all of us will watch your baby grow strong and healthy and so proud of her cheerful and sweet Papi.”



Another said: “You have touched many peoples hearts with your unselfish kindness. Thank you, Jonathan. May you be an inspiration to all of us."

Many expressed disbelief at the tragic news: “Shocking witnessing a brilliant lad, a brilliant husband with a brilliant future and your life sadly and suddenly cut so short."

A funeral mass will take place today in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown to be followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery.