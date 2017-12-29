Irish Water update following Mid-Louth water outage

Irish Water have stated that works to repair a pump which caused an outage in the areas of Dunleer, Williamstown, Castlebellingham, Dromiskin, Dromin, Mullins Cross, Stabannon and surrounding locations in Louth have been completed.

Irish Water said they expect full supply to resume in the next few hours. The outage was first reported yesterday evening.

Residents in some areas effected have taken to social media this afternoon to say that the supply has still not returned in certain places yet.

According to Irish Water, crews had been working to restore supply to all affected areas.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, you can quote this unique alert reference number: LOU016966.