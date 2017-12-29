Louth hit with Status Orange weather warning as Storm Dylan approaches

Met Eireann have included Louth in a Status Orange warning due to come into effect at 9pm on Saturday night.

Met Eireann are warning of high winds from Storm Dylan, with wind speeds of between 60 to 80km/h and gusts of up to 120km/h on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

It's expected track is northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast. The biggest impact from the storm will be across Connacht and Ulster where mean winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 120km/h.