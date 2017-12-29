Deaths in Dundalk - Friday December 29th, 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Clarke (née Burns) from Point Road, Dundalk and Carrickmacross

Peacefully in the love and tender care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Madge will be very sadly missed by her son James, daughter in-law Breda, grandchildren Colm and Sinead. Predeceased by her daughter Margaret Toal. Very deeply regretted by her sons James and Tom (Wales), brothers Paddy and Noel, sisters Nora Mc Bride and Kathleen Woods, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Point Road Dundalk, from Friday afternoon 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning driving to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Carrickmacross, arriving at 1pm (approximately).

May She Rest In Peace

House Private for Family Members on Saturday Morning.

The death has occurred of Gerry Coburn of Cedar Lodge, Red Barnes Road, Dundalk

Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Chris (née Mc Gee) and cherished father of Louise, Sharon and Michelle. Gerry will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Martin Power and Shaun Esterhuizen, adored grandchildren Rachel, Sophie and Dylan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday (31st December) between 2pm and 8pm. Removal on Monday New Years Day (1st January) at 10.30am driving to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Thereafter to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial.

May He Rest In Peace

House private to family members at all other times.