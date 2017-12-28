Funeral of Blackrock man who died in Thailand kitesurfing accident to be held tomorrow
Jonathan Wogan's funeral mass will take place tomorrow at 2pm in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown
Jonathan Wogan of Hua Hin, Thailand and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Louth
The funeral of Louth man Jonathan Wogan who died in a tragic kitesurfing accident in Thailand will take place tomorrow in Haggardstown.
The Blackrock man drowned after his control line became entangled whilst he was kitesurfing at the beach near Soi Hua Hin on Wednesday, December 20.
Mr. Wogan had been living in Thailand for a number of years with his wife Zulee and their daughter Mila.
Funeral arrangements stated that Jonathan’s ashes will be reposing at his home at No 1. The Pavilion, Blackrock, from
A funeral mass will take place tomorrow at
Jonathan was 43-years old at the time of his death and is survived by his parents John and Nora, sister Siobhán, brothers Alan, Niall, Ronan
