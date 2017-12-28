Funeral of Blackrock man who died in Thailand kitesurfing accident to be held tomorrow

The funeral of Louth man Jonathan Wogan who died in a tragic kitesurfing accident in Thailand will take place tomorrow in Haggardstown.

The Blackrock man drowned after his control line became entangled whilst he was kitesurfing at the beach near Soi Hua Hin on Wednesday, December 20.

Mr. Wogan had been living in Thailand for a number of years with his wife Zulee and their daughter Mila.

Funeral arrangements stated that Jonathan’s ashes will be reposing at his home at No 1. The Pavilion, Blackrock, from 2pm until 6pm today.

A funeral mass will take place tomorrow at 2pm in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery.