Met Éireann issue snow and ice warning for Louth
Status Yellow warning
Louth is among the 18 counties that have been included, in a status yellow snow ice warning that has been issued by Met Éireann today.
Monaghan is also included in the status yellow warning.
According to the warning, snow accumulations of less than two centimetres are expected in these areas this evening and tonight.
The status yellow warning is in place from 4 pm today Thursday until 9 am on Friday.
New National Warning Issued— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 28, 2017
Snow-Ice
Status: Yellow
Valid: Thurs 4pm to Fri 9am
Latest updates here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9#Sneachta pic.twitter.com/c6qo7lx9Bv
Louth County Council have confirmed that gritters will be active on published routes from 2.30 pm today:
Challenging driving conditions forecast - Gritting crews will be active on Published routes from 2.30pm this afternoon - Please Drive with care #louthops @LMFMRADIO @aaroadwatch @GardaTraffic @RSAIreland @thefaaside @ThisIsArdee @TOTTDundalk pic.twitter.com/Hj5pJI3IoO— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) December 28, 2017
