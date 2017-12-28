Met Éireann issue snow and ice warning for Louth

Status Yellow warning

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Louth is among the 18 counties that have been included, in a status yellow snow ice warning that has been issued by Met Éireann today.

Monaghan is also included in the status yellow warning.

According to the warning, snow accumulations of less than two centimetres are expected in these areas this evening and tonight.

The status yellow warning is in place from 4 pm today Thursday until 9 am on Friday.

Louth County Council have confirmed that gritters will be active on published routes from 2.30 pm today: