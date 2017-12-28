Appeal for blood donors in Carrickmacross area

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service have made an appeal for blood donors in the Carrickmacross area, to attend their mobile unit which will be at the Nuremore hotel, from 10-11 January.

They are asking for anyone who is fit and healthy, aged 18 to 65 (between 65 and 70 years if you have donated in the last 10 years), over 7st.12 lbs (50 kg) and have not donated in the last 90 days, to please make a special effort to come along.

The mobile unit will be open each day from 4.30 pm to 8.00 pm.

New and lapsed donors always needed to help ensure that essential blood supplies are always available, according to the IBTS

For further details, please contact the lo-call Donor Information Line: 1850 – 73 11 37 or call Finbar Gethins, Area Organiser at the Ardee Regional Office on 041 – 685 9994. Alternatively you can go to www.giveblood.ie for more information.