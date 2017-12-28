Dundalk woman makes plea for return of Christmas gifts

Dundalk woman Pamela O'Connor has made a plea via social media for the return of Christmas presents which she believes were left in a pub in town on Christmas Eve.

Pamela explained the situation in her post on Facebook this morning:

"My family were in the Castle Bar (Seatown) on Christmas eve and all exchanged gifts. There was a bit of confusion regarding taxis and my daughter left three bags (presents) behind her probably on the floor near the door. (They have) sentimental value.

"I am hoping that someone may have picked them up with their own bags and didn't realise.

"My daughter is really devastated. If anyone has seen them please let me know. (Blue Tommy Hilfiger hand bag, Levi jeans and a CK top and a small hamper)."

You can contact Pamela via her Facebook page here