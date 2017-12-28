Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday December 28th, 2017

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Reenan of Broughton Street, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 26th December 2017. Patsy much loved husband of Rita and dear father of Cathrina and Steve. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, son in law Patsy Matthews, daughter in law Audrey, grandchildren Ashling, Laura, Sean, Kate and Aoibhe, great grandchildren Laurren, Caolan and Cian, brothers Jim and Gerry, sister Nora, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Cathrina’s home 24 Mountain View, Point Road, from 4pm on Wednesday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am via Broughton Street to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.



The death has occurred of Jonathan Wogan of Blackrock

Passed away suddenly in Hua Hin, Thailand. Beloved husband of Zulee and father of Mila. Survived by his parents John and Nora, sister Siobhán, brothers Alan, Niall, Ronan and David. He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Jonathan’s Ashes will be reposing at his home No 1 The Pavilion, Blackrock, from 2pm until 6pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Katrina Mary (Kate) Bentley (née Fryer) of Knockfergus, Louth Village

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Bruce. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing children Michael, Mark and Siobhán, parents Blaise and Helen, brother David, daughter-in-law Katy, Mark's partner Bridget, her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Wednesday from 4pm-7pm. Removal on Thursday at 2pm to Mount Jerome Crematorium for committal at 3.30pm. Details of a forthcoming Memorial Service will be posted when confirmed. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the charity Nourish http://www.nourishnpo.co.za/donate/ or through the donations box at the funeral home and Memorial Service.

May She Rest In Peace