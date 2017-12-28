Icy road conditions reported around Dundalk this morning

Local drivers around Dundalk are reporting very icy road conditions in parts this morning.

The Coes Road in Dundalk, along with Stephenstown Road at Knockbridge are reportedly like "an ice rink".

The Dundalk to Castleblaney Road is particularly bad with ice in many patches.

The N2 between Carrickmacross and Ardee is also reportedly icy this morning.

Met Eireann have issued a national weather warning this morning, stating that there will be a widespread severe frost Wednesday night/Thursday morning leading to icy conditions on untreated surfaces.

There is also the possibility of snow showers too.

Drivers are advised to proceed with care on any journeys this morning.