Elderly Louth man robbed in his home

Gardaí are appealing for information after an elderly man was robbed in his home in north Louth.

The robbery took place over the Christmas period when a man, woman, and child entered a property in Balregan, Kilcurry around 9.30pm.

The thieves demanded money from the householder without using violence. They escaped with bank cards and a mobile phone.

Anyone with relevant information is being asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 93 88 400.