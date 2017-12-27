Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday December 27th, 2017

The death has occurred of Katrina Mary (Kate) Bentley (née Fryer) of Knockfergus, Louth Village

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Bruce. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing children Michael, Mark and Siobhán, parents Blaise and Helen, brother David, daughter-in-law Katy, Mark's partner Bridget, her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Wednesday from 4pm-7pm. Removal on Thursday at 2pm to Mount Jerome Crematorium for committal at 3.30pm. Details of a forthcoming Memorial Service will be posted when confirmed. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the charity Nourish http://www.nourishnpo.co.za/donate/ or through the donations box at the funeral home and Memorial Service.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Keaskin of Annagassan

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Keaskin, Strand Road, Annagassan, unexpectedly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Johnny, beloved son of the late Terence and Bridget (née Harmon). Sadly missed by his brothers Ned and Leo, sisters Mary (McArdle), Peggy, Cepta (Flynn) and Rosaleen (Fox), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to Saint Finnian’s Church, Dillonstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Salterstown Cemetery. Funeral Home private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Gabriel Bell of Kiltubrid, Threemilehouse, Monaghan and Dunleer

Late of Bog Road, Mullins Cross. Reposing at his sister Libby's Watters Funeral Home in Collon on Wednesday, 12 noon to 7pm.

Funeral Mass Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Threemilehouse.

And burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.